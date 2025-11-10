A Smart Response in Lake County

Eustis, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in coordination Lake County Emergency
Management and state partners, has mobilized personnel to provide technical assistance with the ongoing flood response efforts in Lake County following recent heavy rainfall across the region. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) provided unwatering pumps to Lake County. ( U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9384339
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-AZ289-2969
|Resolution:
|5506x3671
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
