    A Smart Response in Lake County [Image 12 of 12]

    A Smart Response in Lake County

    EUSTIS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Eustis, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in coordination Lake County Emergency
    Management and state partners, has mobilized personnel to provide technical assistance with the ongoing flood response efforts in Lake County following recent heavy rainfall across the region. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) provided unwatering pumps to Lake County. ( U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9384339
    VIRIN: 251029-A-AZ289-2969
    Resolution: 5506x3671
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Smart Response in Lake County [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water levels
    Emergency Mangement
    Lake County
    Life and Saftey
    recovery and resilience

