U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engineers Patrick Donahue and Anthony Tallie work with state contractor Anthony Sanchez to calculate water pump rates in Lake County, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025. The team mobilized with Lake County Emergency Management and state partners to respond to regional flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall. (US Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9384322
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-AZ289-2982
|Resolution:
|4537x3025
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Smart Response in Lake County [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.