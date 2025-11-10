Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Smart Response in Lake County [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Smart Response in Lake County

    EUSTIS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engineers Patrick Donahue and Anthony Tallie work with state contractor Anthony Sanchez to calculate water pump rates in Lake County, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025. The team mobilized with Lake County Emergency Management and state partners to respond to regional flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall. (US Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9384322
    VIRIN: 251029-A-AZ289-2982
    Resolution: 4537x3025
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Smart Response in Lake County [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Smart Response in Lake County
    Moving Water to ease Titusville Flooding
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    Moving Water to ease Titusville Flooding
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    A Smart Response in Lake County
    A Smart Response in Lake County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    water levels
    Emergency Mangement
    Lake County
    Life and Safety
    recovery and resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download