    Moving Water to ease Titusville Flooding [Image 4 of 12]

    Moving Water to ease Titusville Flooding

    EUSTIS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    In partnership with the City of Titusville, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the St. Johns River Water Management District, county crews are working to move standing water out of the Parkland Street area to restore normal drainage and reduce impacts to residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9384325
    VIRIN: 251029-A-AZ289-3022
    Resolution: 5570x3713
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Moving Water to ease Titusville Flooding [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water levels
    Brevard County
    Emergency Management
    Life and Safety
    recovery and resilience

