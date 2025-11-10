In partnership with the City of Titusville, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the St. Johns River Water Management District, county crews are working to move standing water out of the Parkland Street area to restore normal drainage and reduce impacts to residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9384325
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-AZ289-3022
|Resolution:
|5570x3713
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
This work, Moving Water to ease Titusville Flooding [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.