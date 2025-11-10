Moving Water to ease Titusville Flooding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In partnership with the City of Titusville, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the St. Johns River Water Management District, county crews are working to move standing water out of the Parkland Street area to restore normal drainage and reduce impacts to residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)