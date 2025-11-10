A Smart Response in Lake County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engineers Patrick Donahue and Anthony Tallie work with state contractor Anthony Sanchez to calculate water pump rates in Lake County, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025. The team mobilized with Lake County Emergency Management and state partners to respond to regional flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall. (uS Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)