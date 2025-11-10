A Smart Response in Lake County

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District Deputy Commander Maj. Matthew Westcott speaks with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida Department of Transportation District Secretary John Tyler about the emergency response mission in Lake County.
USACE crews provide technical assistance under PL 84-99 by providing assessments and recommendations to Lake County for the installation of high-capacity water pumps to help alleviate flooding in affected neighborhoods. The pumps were strategically placed in coordination with local officials to support water management efforts and protect homes, infrastructure, and public safety. ( U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9384328
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-AZ289-3016
|Resolution:
|5444x3629
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
