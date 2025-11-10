A Smart Response in Lake County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in coordination with Lake County Emergency Management and state partners, mobilized personnel and equipment to assist with the flood response efforts in Lake County following recent heavy rainfall across the region. The USACE's Jacksonville District hydraulic engineer, Patrick Donahue, measures water surface elevation, and civil engineer Anthony Tallie documents the data to determine the rate at which water is pumped from the area.



USACE crews provide technical assistance under PL 84-99 by providing assessments and recommendations to Lake County for the installation of high-capacity water pumps to help alleviate flooding in affected neighborhoods. The pumps were strategically placed in coordination with local officials to support water management efforts and protect homes, infrastructure, and public safety. ( U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)