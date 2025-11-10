Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Smart Response in Lake County [Image 11 of 12]

    A Smart Response in Lake County

    EUSTIS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in coordination with Lake County Emergency Management and state partners, mobilized personnel and equipment to assist with the flood response efforts in Lake County following recent heavy rainfall across the region. The USACE's Jacksonville District civil engineer, Anthony Tallie, measures the floodwater levels to determine the rate at which water is pumped from the area.

    USACE crews provide technical assistance under PL 84-99 by providing assessments and recommendations to Lake County for the installation of high-capacity water pumps to help alleviate flooding in affected neighborhoods. The pumps were strategically placed in coordination with local officials to support water management efforts and protect homes, infrastructure, and public safety. ( U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    water levels
    Emergency Mangement
    Lake County
    Life and Safety
    recovery and resilience

