Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen discuss the book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership”, while attending a fireside chat at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, hosted a fireside chat to discuss their book with base personnel highlighting setbacks, leadership, resilience and teamwork they experienced as leaders willing to listen and adapt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)