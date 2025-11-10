Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, discuss their book during a Barnes Enlisted Education Center discussion in the Senior NCO Academy auditorium at Gunter Annex Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 30, 2025. During their visit to Maxwell, Wilson and Goldfein also met with the Leader Development Course team and participated in a “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership” podcast interview. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)