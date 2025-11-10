Base personnel listen to retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, and former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speak during a fireside chat at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. Wilson and Goldfein hosted a fireside chat to discuss their book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership”, highlighting setbacks, leadership, resilience and teamwork they experienced as leaders willing to listen and adapt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
