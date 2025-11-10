Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, speaks during a fireside chat at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Goldfein hosted a fireside chat to discuss their book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership”, highlighting setbacks, leadership, resilience and teamwork they experienced as leaders willing to listen and adapt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)