    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, speaks during a fireside chat at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Goldfein hosted a fireside chat to discuss their book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership”, highlighting setbacks, leadership, resilience and teamwork they experienced as leaders willing to listen and adapt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

