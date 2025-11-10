Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Mike Tate, Aether and Air and Space Operations editor, hands out the book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership” at a fireside chat at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. In their book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership”, Air Force Academy classmates former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, share four decades of lessons and experiences that shaped their careers and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9383921
    VIRIN: 250929-F-MU520-1001
    Resolution: 4946x3291
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned
    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOS
    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Gen. David Goldfein
    Retired Heather Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download