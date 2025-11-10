Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mike Tate, Aether and Air and Space Operations editor, hands out the book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership” at a fireside chat at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. In their book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership”, Air Force Academy classmates former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, share four decades of lessons and experiences that shaped their careers and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)