Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, sign books at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. In their book “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership”, Air Force Academy classmates Wilson and Goldfein share four decades of lessons and experiences that shaped their careers and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)