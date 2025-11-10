Former CSAF and SECAF visit Maxwell to share four decades of lessons learned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force Chief of Staff, discuss their book, “Get Back Up: Lessons in Servant Leadership” at a fireside chat at the Squadron Officer School on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. Wilson and Goldfein highlighted setbacks, leadership, resilience and teamwork they experienced as leaders willing to listen and adapt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)