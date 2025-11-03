Lt. Col. Brian E. Hoffman, outgoing commander of the 433rd Force Support Squadron, presents flowers to his wife during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The presentation of flowers served as a token of appreciation for her continued support and contributions throughout Hoffman’s tenure as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9382191
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-TT318-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
