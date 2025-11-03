Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jeremy A. Patrick, left, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Brian E. Hoffman, center, 433rd Force Support Squadron outgoing commander and Lt. Col. Clayton S. Lawrence, right, 433rd FSS incoming commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The ceremony marked the official transition of command, honoring the service and leadership of Hoffman and welcoming Lawrence as the new commander of the 433rd FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)