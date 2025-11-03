Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Brian E. Hoffman, outgoing commander of the 433rd Force Support Squadron, passes the guidon to Col. Jeremy A. Patrick, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the relinquishment of command authority and responsibility, marking the conclusion of Hoffman’s tenure as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)