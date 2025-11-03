Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Brian E. Hoffman, outgoing commander of the 433rd Force Support Squadron, passes the guidon to Col. Jeremy A. Patrick, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the relinquishment of command authority and responsibility, marking the conclusion of Hoffman’s tenure as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 16:22
    Photo ID: 9382181
    VIRIN: 250911-F-TT318-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes
    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    433rd Force Support Squadron
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download