Lt. Col. Brian E. Hoffman, outgoing commander of the 433rd Force Support Squadron, passes the guidon to Col. Jeremy A. Patrick, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the relinquishment of command authority and responsibility, marking the conclusion of Hoffman’s tenure as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9382181
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-TT318-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
