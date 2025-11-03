Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Clayton S. Lawrence, 433rd Force Support Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the ceremony, Lawrence assumed command of the squadron, emphasizing his commitment to leading the unit in continued mission readiness and professional excellence in support of the 433rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)