Col. Jeremy A. Patrick, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Clayton S. Lawrence, 433rd Force Support Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The passing of the guidon represents the formal transfer of command authority and responsibility to Lawrence, signifying his assumption of leadership to the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
