Lt. Col. Clayton S. Lawrence, 433rd Force Support Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the ceremony, Lawrence assumed command of the squadron, emphasizing his commitment to leading the unit in continued mission readiness and professional excellence in support of the 433rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9382194
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-TT318-1009
|Resolution:
|5716x3398
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron
No keywords found.