    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron [Image 6 of 6]

    Lt. Col. Lawrence Assumes Command of the 433rd Force Support Squadron

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Clayton S. Lawrence, 433rd Force Support Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the ceremony, Lawrence assumed command of the squadron, emphasizing his commitment to leading the unit in continued mission readiness and professional excellence in support of the 433rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 16:22
    Photo ID: 9382194
    VIRIN: 250711-F-TT318-1009
    Resolution: 5716x3398
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
