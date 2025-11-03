Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

    Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jacob Kolesar, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems noncommissioned officer in charge, secures a radar component during the installation of a weather radar system at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The system enhances situational awareness and informed decision-making for operations across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    RAWS
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    726 Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron
    WSSC

