Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jacob Kolesar, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Tech Sgt. Derek Zimmer, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Weather Systems Support Cadre noncommissioned officer in charge, work together to position a weather radar system during its installation at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The system enhances situational awareness and informed decision-making for operations across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)