Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wade Fleming, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician, prepares to run cables during the installation of a weather radar system at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The upgrade advances U.S. airfield infrastructure, ensuring sustained support for regional operations and strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)