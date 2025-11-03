Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wade Fleming, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technician, left, learns about system setup procedures from Senior Airman Isaiah Martinez, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Weather Systems Support Cadre technician, during the installation of a weather radar system at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The system enhances situational awareness and informed decision-making for operations across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)