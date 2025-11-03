Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Weather Systems Support Cadre and 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems sections, carry a weather radar system during its installation at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The upgrade advances U.S. airfield infrastructure, ensuring sustained support for regional operations and strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)