Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Weather Systems Support Cadre and 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems sections, carry a weather radar system during its installation at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The upgrade advances U.S. airfield infrastructure, ensuring sustained support for regional operations and strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|11.05.2025
|11.08.2025 01:28
|9381746
|251105-F-XY111-1086
|5790x3987
|1.07 MB
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|6
|0
