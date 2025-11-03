Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Zimmer, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Weather Systems Support Cadre noncommissioned officer in charge, assembles parts of a weather radar system during its installation at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The system enhances situational awareness and informed decision-making for operations across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)