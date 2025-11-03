Chabelley Airfield enhances weather forecasting capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Matthew Nichols, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Weather Systems Support Cadre section chief, secures cables during the installation of a weather radar system at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. The upgrade advances U.S. airfield infrastructure, ensuring sustained support for regional operations and strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)