    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 26 of 27]

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Australia Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles for a bilateral exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9376275
    VIRIN: 251101-D-FN350-2122
    Resolution: 6969x4646
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY
    ASEAN
    ADMM+
    SECWAR

