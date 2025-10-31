Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 20 of 27]

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus Plenary in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9376269
    VIRIN: 251101-D-FN350-1618
    Resolution: 7086x4724
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ASEAN
    ADMM+
    SECWAR

