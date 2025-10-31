Date Taken: 10.31.2025 Date Posted: 11.01.2025 23:44 Photo ID: 9376270 VIRIN: 251031-D-FN350-1211 Resolution: 7004x4669 Size: 4.69 MB Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.