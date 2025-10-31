SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in support of U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. ADMM is an annual high-level ASEAN engagement that promotes regional peace and stability through dialogue and defense cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)