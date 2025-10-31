Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 11 of 27]

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    11.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meets with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense is Shinjirō Koizumi and Secretary of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr. at the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. ADMM+ is an annual high-level ASEAN engagement that promotes regional peace and stability through dialogue and defense cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Malaysia
    MINDEF
    ADMM
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

