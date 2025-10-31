SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meets with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense is Shinjirō Koizumi and Secretary of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr. at the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. ADMM+ is an annual high-level ASEAN engagement that promotes regional peace and stability through dialogue and defense cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)