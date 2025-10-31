Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 23 of 27]

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends a Hi Tea meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9376272
    VIRIN: 251101-D-FN350-2324
    Resolution: 6857x4571
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    This work, SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASEAN
    ADMM+
    SECWAR

