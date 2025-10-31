Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 12 of 27]

    SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    11.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Australia Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles for a bilateral exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9376261
    VIRIN: 251101-N-PC065-4005
    Resolution: 4499x2993
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Attends ADMM+ In Malaysia [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malaysia
    MINDEF
    ADMM
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

