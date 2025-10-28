U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardia Carlos Gallardo, a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, applies gauze to a wound as part of a tactical medical training at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)