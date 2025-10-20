U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army instructor watches as Edward Rodríguez, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval cares for a wound during a tactical medical class at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 24, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)