U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá

U.S. Army Cpl. Santos Zuniga instructs Panamanian students and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval member Marquela Abrego on tactical medical procedures at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)