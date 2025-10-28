U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá

U.S. Army Cpl. Santos Zuniga instructs Panamanian students and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval member Edward Rodríguez at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9371573
|VIRIN:
|251023-A-UJ512-1055
|Resolution:
|6240x3900
|Size:
|4.14 MB
Location: PA
|PA
Web Views: 2
|2
Downloads: 0
|0
