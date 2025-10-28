U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Atencio and Denilson Rodríguez, both members of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, practice wound packing at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 24, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)