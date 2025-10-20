Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá

    PANAMA

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    David Atencio and Denilson Rodríguez, both members of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, practice tourniquet application at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    TAGS

    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

