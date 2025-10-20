U.S. Army hosts Medical Training in Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardia Denilson Rodríguez, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval learns how to care for a wound as part of a tactical medical training at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Oct. 24, 2025. The U.S. Army is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nation’s strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)