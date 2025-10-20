916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 09.07.2019 Courtesy Photo 916th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chelsea M. Salinas, Senior Airman Jordan Duncan and Senior Airman Ryan Marso, all isochronal dock inspectors with the 916th Maintenance Squadron, walk to check the tire pressure on a KC-135 Stratotanker on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 7, 2019. Tire pressure is checked before takeoff, after landing and any other time an aircraft is moved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)