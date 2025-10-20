916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 09.04.2019 Courtesy Photo 916th Air Refueling Wing

During Hurricane Dorian, in the middle of its last isochronal inspection under the 916th Air Refueling Wing, a KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flightline of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC, Sept. 4, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)