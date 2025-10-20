916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

09.07.2019 Courtesy Photo 916th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chelsea M. Salinas, 916th Maintenance Squadron isochronal dock inspector, marks the tire with the air pressure of the tire and date on a KC-135 Stratotanker on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 7, 2019. Tire pressure markings are valid for 72 hours before they have to be checked again prior to being moved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)