916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 09.07.2019 Courtesy Photo 916th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Marso, Senior Airman Jordan Duncan and Senior Airman Chelsea M. Salinas, all isochronal dock inspectors with the 916th Maintenance Squadron, complete different tasks in the tire pressure check process on a KC-135 Stratotanker on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 7, 2019. Prior to be moving the tires on a KC-135 must be checked with a gage for proper inflation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)