U.S. Air Force members of the 916th Maintenance Squadron and the 916th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron gather to pull tools to complete inspection tasks on the KC-135 Stratotanker on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC, Aug. 23. This is the last KC-135 isochronal inspection the members will complete prior to the 916th Air Refueling Wing’s transition to the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. McKnight)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9369780
|VIRIN:
|190823-F-AU266-1005
|Resolution:
|3615x2410
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.