916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 08.23.2019 Courtesy Photo 916th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Air Force members of the 916th Maintenance Squadron and the 916th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron gather to pull tools to complete inspection tasks on the KC-135 Stratotanker on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC, Aug. 23. This is the last KC-135 isochronal inspection the members will complete prior to the 916th Air Refueling Wing’s transition to the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. McKnight)