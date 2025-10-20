916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Challen M. Haywood, a 916th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structure maintainer, strips the paint inside the trunnion support area of the right main landing gear on a KC-135 Stratotanker on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC, Aug. 22. The paint is stripped so the trunnion area can be inspected for wear and tear in the landing gear area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9369782
|VIRIN:
|190822-F-AU266-1007
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
