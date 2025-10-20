Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Challen M. Haywood, a 916th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structure maintainer, strips the paint inside the trunnion support area of the right main landing gear on a KC-135 Stratotanker on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC, Aug. 22. The paint is stripped so the trunnion area can be inspected for wear and tear in the landing gear area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2019
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9369782
    VIRIN: 190822-F-AU266-1007
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ISO Docks Complete the Last KC-135 Inspection
    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time
    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time
    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time
    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time
    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time
    916 ARW inspects KC-135 for the last time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    ISO
    isochronal
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download