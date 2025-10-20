Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers, conduct squad movements during Adamant Serpent 26 in Alvdalen, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO’s strategic concept for deterrence and defense of the Arctic region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)