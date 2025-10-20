Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers drive a DAGOR A1 out the back of a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to 352d Special Operations Wing during Adamant Serpent 26 at the Scandinavian Mountains Airport in Dalarna, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)