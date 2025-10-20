Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26 [Image 1 of 8]

    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26

    SWEDEN

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers drive a Swedish Mercedes-Benz G-class out the back of a Swedish Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to F7 Skaraborgs flygflottilj during Adamant Serpent 26 at the Scandinavian Mountains Airport in Dalarna, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2025. Adamant Serpent 26 is a demonstration of NATO Allied nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Arctic region. ASP 26 ensures our forces stay sharp, adaptable, and ready to safeguard against any threat to U.S. interests in Europe and around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 07:01
    Photo ID: 9369453
    VIRIN: 251021-A-OB588-5306
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 516.92 KB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    SOFinEurope
    ASP26

