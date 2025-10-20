Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers drive a Swedish Mercedes-Benz G-class out the back of a Swedish Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to F7 Skaraborgs flygflottilj during Adamant Serpent 26 at the Scandinavian Mountains Airport in Dalarna, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2025. Adamant Serpent 26 is a demonstration of NATO Allied nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Arctic region. ASP 26 ensures our forces stay sharp, adaptable, and ready to safeguard against any threat to U.S. interests in Europe and around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)